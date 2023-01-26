AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner has confirmed the death of a victim in a recent multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 53-year-old Marico Dorsey was pronounced dead Wednesday night at 6:54 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center.

Dorsey was reportedly struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Olive Road near Eagles Way on January 11.

According to investigators, six people were struck by two separate vehicles at the intersection of Eagle Way and Olive Road when a driver hit Dorsey. All six of the victims were transported to an area hospital.

