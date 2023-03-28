AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Via Cognitive Health is promoting awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, while raising money to help patients they serve.

“ well, Alzheimer’s and dementia are illnesses that are very all over right now and very prevalent and a lot of people have been affected by it” said Cammie Jones, chair of Music for Memories concert.

A night of fun for a very important cause. Via cognitive health hosted a special concert Tuesday at the James Brown Arena with singers Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny.

“ music is kind of a universal love for most people especially for all timers and dementia patients there’s something about music that brings people together and they can enjoy no matter what state of mind they’re in” said Jones.

This is the 13th annual ‘Music for Memories’ benefit concert.

Via Cognitive Health, formerly the Jud C. Hickey Center, provides daily activities for people with mild to moderate dementia or Alzheimer’s.

“ we’re actually building a new building on Washington Road near I 20 and hopefully it’ll be bigger and better and will be able to help families who are dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia” said Jones.

And while this may be a fun concert Jones says she wants people attending to leave inspired.

“ I hope that they have a great time and I hope they also understand that they are a big part of this fundraiser which is raising money to support via cognitive health and we hope that they will come back again you’re at the year” said Jones.

Board members for Via Cognitive Health say this years benefit concert has been one of their biggest turnouts so far.