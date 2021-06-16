Veterans Resource Fair to be held Thursday in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Goodwill of Middle Georgia & The CSRA is hosting a veterans resource fair Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The veterans resource fair offers a chance for veterans to have access to education, healthcare, jobs and networking opportunities.

The resource fair will be held June 17th at the Job Connection-Career Center at 3120 Peach Orchard Road in Augusta from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The VA will be providing Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations on site for veterans, their spouses, dependent children and caregivers.

To RSVP for the event, CLICK HERE.