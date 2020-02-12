Veterans golf training still on course

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) – The plans to create a veterans job training center at the Augusta Golf Course -are- moving forward.

Last summer The Warrior Alliance kicked off its program. But after completing work on a simulation golf hole in August things stopped.

Officials say that was by design, the hole will be used to teach veterans the “ins and outs” of golf course maintenance to help with future careers.

“We let the weeds grow because the first veteran cohort looks to be eight to ten veterans that are coming in next week and their first level of training is horticulture science which is to go out and identify turf issues and weeds,” said Scott Johnson, Executive Director of the Warrior Alliance.

Johnson says this year the Alliance will focus on fund raising to allow for a major renovation of the city golf course to make it accessible for disabled golfers.