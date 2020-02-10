Veterans golf business training program raising questions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners are calling for an update on a project for veterans at the city golf course.

It’s been six months since the Warrior Alliance broke ground on its training center.

It’s a place to teach veterans job skills in the golf course business.

So far, they’ve built a golf hole for them, but there’s been little other activity.

“I think everybody expects things to move a little quicker than it does. I’m just happy they have been in constant contact. They have provided our office updates and they have been moving forward,” said Ron Houck, Interim Recreation and Parks Director.

The head of the Warrior Alliance is scheduled to speak to Commissioners on Tuesday about the project. The organization is providing the funding for the training center.