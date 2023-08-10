AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Employment Seeker is hosting a veteran job fair and diversity expo Thursday, August 10th, in Augusta.

The event is happening at the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 2651 Perimeter Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Though the job fair is focused on veterans, it’s open to all job seekers and civilians as well.

Participating companies include:

American Legion

Amerigroup

Caregiver

Columbia Fire Department

Columbia City Board

Electrical JATC

Dekalb County Police Department

Department of Juvenile Justice

Fifth Third Bank

Georgia Department of Corrections

Health Wise

Heavy Equipment College of Georgia

Helms College

Primerica

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

SM Credit

South Carolina Department of Corrections

T-Mobile

Total Comfort Solutions

USDA

U.S. Coast Guard

Admission is free for attendees, and you can register online www.employmentseeker.net