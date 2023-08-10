AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Employment Seeker is hosting a veteran job fair and diversity expo Thursday, August 10th, in Augusta.
The event is happening at the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 2651 Perimeter Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Though the job fair is focused on veterans, it’s open to all job seekers and civilians as well.
Participating companies include:
- American Legion
- Amerigroup
- Caregiver
- Columbia Fire Department
- Columbia City Board
- Electrical JATC
- Dekalb County Police Department
- Department of Juvenile Justice
- Fifth Third Bank
- Georgia Department of Corrections
- Health Wise
- Heavy Equipment College of Georgia
- Helms College
- Primerica
- Savannah River Nuclear Solutions
- SM Credit
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- T-Mobile
- Total Comfort Solutions
- USDA
- U.S. Coast Guard
Admission is free for attendees, and you can register online www.employmentseeker.net