AUGUSTA (WJBF) Employment Seeker is hosting a veteran job fair and diversity expo Thursday, August 10th, in Augusta.

The event is happening at the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 2651 Perimeter Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Though the job fair is focused on veterans, it’s open to all job seekers and civilians as well.

Participating companies include:

  • American Legion
  • Amerigroup
  • Caregiver
  • Columbia Fire Department
  • Columbia City Board
  • Electrical JATC
  • Dekalb County Police Department
  • Department of Juvenile Justice
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • Georgia Department of Corrections
  • Health Wise
  • Heavy Equipment College of Georgia
  • Helms College
  • Primerica
  • Savannah River Nuclear Solutions
  • SM Credit
  • South Carolina Department of Corrections
  • T-Mobile
  • Total Comfort Solutions
  • USDA
  • U.S. Coast Guard

Admission is free for attendees, and you can register online www.employmentseeker.net