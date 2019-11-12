Veteran celebrates 90th birthday and 70-years of marriage

WARRENTON, Ga. – Tom Brady was born in South Georgia and joined the army in 1947.

“Going back to when I was first graduating from high school and looking for a job, I didn’t find anything that was worthwhile, so college wasn’t an option, so I decided the military was,” says Tom Brady, a veteran.

And Shirley Brady was from Grand Rapids, Michigan and joined the army in 1948.

“My parents couldn’t afford to send me to college, so I feel like I had to do something, so me and two friends joined the army, but they backed out, but I said no I can’t back out,” says Shirley Brady, Tom’s Wife.

Little did they know that both of their stories of joining the military would lead them to 70-years of marriage.

Before serving a tour in Korea, Tom was reassigned to fort Sam Houston, Texas in the Machine Records Unit. That’s where the two met.

“He had red hair, and I didn’t like bright red hair *laughs*, but it was just something there and we just went out from times and within three months we got married,” says Shirley.

The two got married on December 3rd in 1949. In March, Shirley was pregnant with their first child, Carol, and she was released from the army. She became an army wife to Tom and later had three other children: Scott, Steven, and Lisa.

Times were tough, money was tight, and travel became difficult in the military, but Tom and Shirley’s love was strong through it all. They tell us the key to a happy 70-years.

“We discuss things, we don’t always agree, but we don’t ever get into any real serious arguments. Never have,” says Tom.

In 1982 tom said his final goodbye to the army. Recently, Tom celebrated his 90th birthday on October 12th, and he tells us he’s very thankful that Shirley was there with him every step of the way.

“It’s quite an adventure. Long adventure. And you sit down and think back about different things that happened over the years. Good and bad, but it’s been pretty good,” says Shirley.

Today, Tom and Shirley live active lives on their horse farm in Warrenton, Georgia.They spend as much of their time as possible enjoying their grandchildren Sarah and Vivian; and their great grandson, Caius.