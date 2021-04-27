Vernon Forrest Park clears round one

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta was home for boxer Vernon Forrest, especially the Harrisburg neighborhood.

That’s why some Augusta city leader say Hillside Park on Telfair Street in Harrisburg should be renamed in his honor.

Well Harrisburg Vernon loved that community he loved Augusta he loved Harrisburg he loved students he loved kids,” said Commissioner Jordon Johnson.

The Commission Administrative Services Committee unanimously recommending changing the name of Hillside Park to honor Forrest.

Only Four of ten commissioners serve on the committee and at least one commissioner expressing some “name-change” fatigue in the Garden City.

“I think we’ve gone through the process in Augusta Georgia in recent years renaming and changing the names of things could have remained what it is,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Last year former Commissioner Bill Fennoy pushed to rename the Augusta Common the Breonna Taylor Ahmaud Arbery George Floyd Memorial Park.

The commission did not approve that, Commissioner Jordon Johnson says that proposal should not be an obstacle for renaming Hillside Park for Vernon Forrest.

I can’t speak to anything that happened before I got on the commission, I can only be accountable to what I’m presenting I think that Hillside Park is a fitting place to have his name on,” said Johnson.

The first round is over, but the full commission still must make the final decision in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.