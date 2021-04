GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina State Patrol is working an accident along I-20 Westbound where a truck is overturned in the median.

One truck is overturned in the median of the highway along I-20 Westbound, impacting traffic near I-20 Westbound and Rainbow Falls Road in Graniteville.

The truck is on its roof and one individual is believed trapped inside.