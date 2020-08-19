Valor Station weighs legal options after commission vote

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Neither the approval of the zoning for Valor Station or the denying of the zoning for Valor Station on Tuesday got the needed six votes, some city leaders revealed their reasons why.

In Green Meadows it’s the signs of the times the neighborhood overwhelming opposed to Valor Station.

“My evaluation of it is what is best for the neighborhood and it’s what the neighborhood wants,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners failing to act on the rezoning for Valor Station Tuesday, but the Hale Foundation in an email to commissioners saying not approving the rezoning would be a violation of federal laws, and the foundations private property rights.

“We consider the vote yesterday to be a denial because it wasn’t approved and we’re evaluating the legal options going forward,” said Jim Trotter, the attorney for the Valor Station.

To ease neighborhood concerns, a new entrance to the Valor Station site has been secured though the Governor’s office on state land near Augusta Tech, Representative Jodi Lott playing a key role.

But some seeing this as interference by Columbia County lawmakers.

“I’ve got two articles here where Columbia County is opposing a housing development those very same delegation members fighting for this not to be in Columbia County but at the same time fighting for what they want in our community in Green Meadows you don’t become a bigger hypocrite then that,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“The argument is baseless is has zero to do with fact Jodi Lott is a supporter of the Valor Station and the Hale House and she offered her help to help us obtain that easement,” said Trotter.

“I was a little bit disappointed in Columbia County delegation getting as involved as they were.” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Since no official action was taken by the commission the Hale Foundation can come back to city leaders for another hearing but under city zoning regulations that rehearing would have to take place before October 6th in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.