Valerie Biden Owens to be in South Carolina campaigning for Joe Biden

AIKEN/ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Valerie Biden Owens will be on the campaign trail in South Carolina this week.

Joe Biden’s sister and a longtime advisor will travel to the Palmetto State to campaign on behalf of the presidential candidate.

On Monday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 8, Biden Owens will make stops in a number of places including Aiken and Allendale.

We’re told she will attend several Meet and Greets with voters hosted by local county parties throughout the state. She will also deliver remarks at the Democratic Club of South of Broad’s Monthly Luncheon in Hilton Head.

Aiken Meet and Greet:

Aiken County Democratic Party

Event starts at 1:45 p.m.

RSVP here

Allendale Meet and Greet: