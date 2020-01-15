Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

Valentine’s Day Banquet & Performance

CSRA News

by: McCormick Messenger

Posted: / Updated:

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

Country music star Cliff Dorsey is coming to town and he will be playing for the McCormick Senior Center’s Valentine’s Day Banquet at the Talmadge Fitness & Wellness Complex on Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

If you would like to meet Dorsey, get his autograph or a picture taken with him, he will be available from 5 – 6 p.m.

Dorsey will be performing live with his guitar and singing his latest releases that were performed on stage at Nashville’s Got Talent.

Contact Bobbie at 852-3755 to get your ticket.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories