Valentine’s Day Banquet & Performance

Country music star Cliff Dorsey is coming to town and he will be playing for the McCormick Senior Center’s Valentine’s Day Banquet at the Talmadge Fitness & Wellness Complex on Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

If you would like to meet Dorsey, get his autograph or a picture taken with him, he will be available from 5 – 6 p.m.

Dorsey will be performing live with his guitar and singing his latest releases that were performed on stage at Nashville’s Got Talent.

Contact Bobbie at 852-3755 to get your ticket.

