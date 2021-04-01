Vaccines now available for ages 16+ in SC

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Starting Wednesday, March 31, everyone in the state of South Carolina 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. All other restrictions on age or medical conditions are now out the window.

“We’re trying to strive to make sure that it’s more people that want the vaccine to have access to it,” Aiken Regional Administrative Director of Support Services Eric Muhlbauer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Aiken Regional held a vaccination clinic for the Moderna vaccine in order to get more shots to South Carolinians. The hospital had more than 1,100 first-dose vaccines available to be administered. Only 800 were administered on Wednesday. One of those first doses was given to David Eggenberger. “I take care of my 83-year-old grandmother and I also live with my parents, which they’re a little older and I just want to be safe and make sure I don’t get any, give anything to them,” he said.

One nurse who is giving the vaccine says it’s important that everybody who can get vaccinated does so.”Vaccination is the only way to solve the problem. There are minimal side effects and big expectations to solve the problem,” Trinidad Rice said.

While vaccines are available to everybody age 16 and older, only one of the currently approved vaccines is available to those aged 16-to-17. “Pfizer has been approved for the emergency release authorization [for that age group] to get the vaccine. However, for Moderna, they were not. So the studies are still out for 16 to 18 for Moderna. So we could only do 18 and above,” Muhlbauer added.

“It all comes down to licensure of the vaccine. Companies test and do their studies, do their trials ahead of time. And so when they apply, they know the age groups that they have used in the vaccine trials and they know what they are comfortable representing to the FDA and CDC, and others as to who their vaccine can best protect. So it all comes down to their application to the federal government and then the federal government’s review of that,” Senior Deputy for Public Health at DHEC Nick Davidson shared.

We also spoke with a number of other residents on why it was so important to get inoculation. “Well, outside of my health, because I want to contract it, I don’t want nothing. I don’t want to catch the virus,” Aiken resident Georgia Buggs said.

“I would have come in December if they would have had me,” Aiken resident Jenny Worley added.

The folks who visited the vaccination clinic at USCA were automatically registered for their second dose. That clinic will be held Wednesday, April 28.

Meanwhile, Aiken Regional hospital staff says 630 first dose vaccines will be available for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis on Thursday, April 1.