Vaccine pop up locations open up today

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta University health professionals ARE administering the vaccine at several local churches today. It’s only for those who registered and quality for Phase 1-A of Georgia’s rollout plan.

Today’s locations include Warren Baptist Church and Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

Those getting vaccinated needed to pre-register. The announcement was made on Monday and already the appointments are booked for today and tomorrow. That means no walk-ups allowed.

There were over 1,000 spots open and they were closed within ten minutes. If you are one of these reserved spots, bring the printout you received after registration and a Georgia drivers license. Health care workers should also bring their badge.

Only a certain number of people are allowed in per hour. There is a 15 minute observation room once vaccinated.

Director of Pharmacy at AU Health, Joshua Wyche, “when you start to look at our 65+ crowd, a lot of times they come with their spouse. They may come with a caregiver. So, they come in two’s or three’s and not everyone is getting vaccinated. So, in order to maintain social distancing, our observation areas become key.”

Tomorrow the clinic is at the Health Sciences Campus. AU hopes to open more clinics soon, to include some across the river for those who live in Aiken County.