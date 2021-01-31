Vaccine offers hope after months of isolation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people into isolation. Lynn and Barry Martin know what that was like all too well. They have relied on Facetime to see their family and have not attended their church since March.

“We were by ourselves for Thanksgiving,” Lynn Martin said. “We were by ourselves for Christmas, but we’re blessed.”

Barbara Hopkins has maneuvered the pandemic extremely cautiously as well. She oversees a community of 125 seniors for work, and isolated from others so she would not endanger them.

“I want to do the right thing, and I don’t want to think that I brought something back to the folks I take care of,” she explained. “It’s taken a big toll on them to not see their loved ones nor do the things they choose to do. They have a lot of friendships they have had to halt. Seeing the decimation in the folks you love and care about is really difficult.”

Hopkins and the Martins are one step closer to getting out of isolation. They have received the first dose COVID-19 vaccine. However, experts stress they are not in the clear just yet, especially due to the new variants of COVID-19 identified in the U.S.

“Until you’ve had the two shots, plus wait at least seven to 10 days, you really don’t have the target we want of 95 percent,” Dr. Mark Newton, an emergency medicine physician, explained. “We wouldn’t want to spend any excess time with anybody with symptoms, fever or breathing problems.”

The Martins and Hopkins remain optimistic. They are one step closer to being reunited with those they love and miss the most.

“I think the opportunity to have a vaccine is a light at the end of a tunnel,” Hopkins said.