AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new VA report is recommending closing the downtown Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and consolidating that facility with the Uptown Norwood VA Medical Center off Wrightsboro Road.

Those facilities are 2-and-a-half miles apart.

The Department of Veterans Affairs released its Asset and Infrastructure Review report on March 14.

The report says neither facility meets the standards for modern health care, and suggests they consolidate at the Uptown location and expand the Uptown location.

The plan is in its early stages and public hearings will have to be held before the VA submits its final recommendation to the President next year.

You can view the report in its entirety at this link.