Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of the CSRA’s most vulnerable COVID population hit a milestone in the midst of this pandemic. Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center hit zero positive cases for both inpatient and ICU vets.

“For all of us it was a sigh of relief, but a little bit of caution,” said Dr. Jennifer Blanchard, Chief of Pharmacy.

A big victory in the COVID-19 pandemic fight at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. The hospital that treats those who once served this country hit a milestone, no COVID positive inpatient or ICU vets. Dr. Blanchard said they began early on aggressively attacking the virus.

She explained, “We had a very robust vaccination program. We’d like to remind everybody that way back when, we were the first facility in Augusta to get the vaccine. We hit the ground running giving vaccines that afternoon.”

NewsChannel 6 was there in January of last year as vets rolled up their sleeves to keep their families and their communities safe. Dr. Blanchard said now, they are at 80 percent vaccination rate and some are also boosted. It’s all thanks to people who just want to continue to protect their country.

“We’ve continued to enforce our masking protocols. We’ve continue to have door screenings to try to prevent anyone with symptoms going into the public places. We continue to offer virtual visits for our veterans,” she said.

Moving forward, Dr. Blanchard said they are considering a fourth dose in order to keep protecting vets, which includes many of the immunocompromised. While no positive cases is exciting news, they are not relaxing any standards.

“I think people have awareness, but I don’t think it’s our normal yet,” she said in her opinion. “I think it’s going to take a couple more years.”

One week ago, the VA had 7 COVID positive inpatients and none in ICU.