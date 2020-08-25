Utility company offering reward in vandalism that caused power outages in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more about a power outage certain Aiken Electric Cooperative customers experienced on August 21 and 23.

We’re told the outages that occurred near Eagle Road, Charnwood Forest Circle, Bellmeade Drive and Paddock Club Parkway (Cedar Creek) were due to the vandalism of two three-phase junction boxes.

“In an effort to prevent future vandalism of Aiken Electric equipment, we are offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s),” officials said.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity of the suspect(s) involved, is asked to contact Aiken County Sheriff’s Department at 803-648-6811.