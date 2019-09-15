Usual, unusual pets on display soon at Pet Expo in McCormick

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — If you love animals, there’s an event coming to McCormick County, South Carolina that you will enjoy.

A Pet Expo will be held at the McCormick County Library on Saturday, September 28. The event will be from 2 -4 p.m.

We’re told unusual and usual small pets will be on display accompanied by its owners.

If you are the owner of an interesting pet and would like to share your experiences and bring your pet, call the library at (864) 852-2821.

One pet owner and one visitor will each win a door prize of two tickets to the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia.

Important guidelines for this event include:

No dogs or cats

Pets must be at all times inside secure cages or containers with secure lids

No handling or petting allowed

No commercial activities

No venomous animals

Also at the event, a wildlife rehabilitator from Ascending Bird Sanctuary in Plum Branch. You’ll be able to find out about the work they do and get answers to your wildlife questions.