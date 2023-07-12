AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The postal service is reviewing the operations of its mail processing facility in Augusta.

Officials say that this review is a part of the 10-year strategic plan to launch new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, $40 billion is being invested in order to upgrade aging facilities across the country.

Officials are asking the public to complete a survey in order to provide feedback.

This is a link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-augusta-ga.

A public meeting in Augusta will be held at a later date, according to USPS officials.