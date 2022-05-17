GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The United Service Organizations (USO), the leading non-profit organization supporting U.S. service members and their families, has partnered with Kroger to launch its “Stuff The Truck” event to collect and provide nutritious meals to service members and their families in Georgia.

Local shoppers can donate items to the on-site USO/Kroger truck.

The truck, which began its journey Monday in Atlanta, will travel to various Kroger stores and military bases around the state to hand out meals to service members and their families.

It will be in our area Wednesday and Thursday:

May 18

Grovetown Kroger Store Customer Stuff the Truck event

435 Lewiston Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813

*the event in Grovetown Wednesday will be from 11:30 am-3-30 pm.

May 19

Fort Gordon Delivery to military community

307 Chamberlain Avenue, Fort Gordon, GA, 30905