AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re planning to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, there are some important things to remember to keep you and your pets safe. Fireworks can be a source of fun, danger, and even fear for humans and animals.

“While we want everybody to have a wonderful time with friends and family, it is a time to take a little time to step back to make sure we’re doing it safely, so we can enjoy them and not have any unfortunate accidents occur,” said Dr. Shawn Fagan, the Chief Medical Officer at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Fagan told us he sees an uptick in burn patients around holidays like Independence Day and New Years Eve. “Making sure that children are taught to keep a distance from fireworks, certainly have fireworks shot off on a level and clear area, make sure that you have various equipment available should an accident occur so you can extinguish a fire – fire extinguisher, water, just close on hand,” he said.

If you get burned, he advises putting lukewarm water and a damp cloth on the burn, and to visit the burn center if necessary. And we know that pets can get frightened by fireworks and loud noises, but there are some ways to keep them as comfortable as possible.

“If they prepared ahead of time, their vet may have prescribed them a prescription for anxiety, but if they haven’t, then putting them in a bedroom, a closet, someplace dark, some place calm,” said Crystal Eskola, the Deputy Director for Augusta Animal Services. “They may want to get underneath a bed, but playing music, having the TV on, something like that to distract them is a good idea. And to make sure they are in the house way before the fireworks start. That’s important.”

If someone’s pet runs away and ends up on your doorstep after the holiday, or vice versa, Eskola recommends posting it on Facebook and posting flyers on street signs. “There’s also a website called Pawboost where you can post photos of animals you have found for the owners to identify,” she said.

And she wants to stress the importance of microchipping your pet. “It’s not a tracking device, but it does identify the owner and then the owner can be contacted to let them know the animal has been found,” Eskola said.

You can get your pet microchipped at Augusta Animal Services for $15.