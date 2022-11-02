AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Bus rider Sonja McRoy saw the sign, four popular routes, running every hour and twenty minutes. It was nothing new, she said.

“Well, a lot of times the buses break down, or they’re running late,” McRoy said.

The wait is because the city buses keep breaking down, so Augusta commissioners voted to go out of town for help. Three surplus buses will be on loan from Athens, and the city will spend $90,000 on three used buses from Florida.

“We got three coming in from Athens, they’re going to be free for a year, and we’re going to buy some used buses, it’s just to cover the gap that we have right now,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

“To have to borrow three buses from another city and county is kind of embarrassing,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The city has new buses on order, but that takes time, and riders need help now.

“We’re trying to make do, we got a lot of broke down buses, thankfully we got a MOU with Athens-Clarke, we have new buses at least for a year because it takes 18 months to get buses here,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

So used buses are on the way for riders, but what could be new is increasing fares.

Commissioners hearing at Wednesday’s work session fares have not increased since 2009.

“I could see fares going up a little bit,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“We’re going to have to raise fares at some point,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

“Next year?”

“Possibly,” he said.

“Do you think you should pay more?”

“No, of course not,” said McRoy.

And riders will have to wait, to see if they will be paying more.