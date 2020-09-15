USCA head baseball coach under fire following Facebook post

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A coach at the University of South Carolina Aiken is under fire following a post on social media.

The post involved Head Baseball Coach Kenny Thomas adding a comment to someone’s post of a Clemson University football helmet. The protective gear showed a “Black Lives Matter” logo on the back of the helmet.

“It is 100% shameful, I promise you will never see anything like this on my field. I support the Blue and not ashamed to say it!,” Thomas said on social media.

The comments came swiftly. “This man was hired by an institution that is supposed to uphold morals and standards,” the poster said. “When this man was hired (and when we ALL enrolled) he/we agreed to uphold those morals and standards. What this man did clearly goes against what our college is supposed to be standing for, thus he should be held accountable,” she added.

Other comments praised the coach “Amen Coach, keep up the good work!” one poster added.

USC Aiken Athletics issued the following statement:

“At UofSC Aiken we are clear in our stand that hate, inequity and injustice will not be tolerated. We stand with the African American community and with all who are victims of racism and resulting inequities. As educational leaders, the university has a special role to play in building understanding and ending bias. Pacer Athletics will continue its long standing commitment to support sensitivity training and education.”

Shawn also reached out to USCA officials to learn more.

Meanwhile, Thomas posted the following on social media:

Apparently some folks have taken my comment about the stickers on the Clemson football helmets to some degree it was not meant to be. My intent for the comment was to wish college athletics would not have to be involved in the politics of today. If you know me, you know I have always respected and appreciated not only my players, but people in general without regard to any race. Might of fact I would say I truely love all my current and former players. If I have hurt your feelings I’m very sorry.

