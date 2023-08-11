AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – University of South Carolina Aiken (USCA) administration is informing students that the USC System Network will no longer support access to TikTok.

A notice was sent out on Friday August 11th to the entire University of South Carolina System.

According to the notice, officials state that USC system’s networks will no longer access the social media platform due to ongoing security concerns on a state, federal, and international level.

However, officials say that individuals with personal devices may still access the application on their private carrier data networks.

Administrators say that a limited number of exemptions will be granted for research and educational purposes, and the university system will provide subsequent updates as needed.

Here is the official notice that was sent out: