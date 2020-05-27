USC Aiken’s graduating seniors are upset with the decision not to have an in-person graduation

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — USC Aiken’s graduating class had May 6th marked on their calendars as graduation day. Due to COVID-19, that date was pushed back to August 15th. Last week, the rescheduled date was called off.

“We’re here today to march and honor the 2020 graduation that was canceled,” expressed Cecilia Maddox.

Several graduating seniors are taking a stand because they want an in-person graduation. They marched through campus to give the university’s chancellor a petition with 500 signatures.

“One of the other protest organizers was telling me about a school doing drive-by graduation,” explained Maddox. “They got out of their cars, grabbed their diplomas, and drove off. I mean, anything would be better than nothing. It infuriates me. My mom said if the high schools can figure it out, why can’t this college.”

A spokesperson for the university says USC system-wide leaders decided to cancel all in-person ceremonies. She says there are discussions within USC Aiken to decide an alternative to honor the class of 2020.

“That decision is on-going, and no decision has been made,” said Leslie Hull-Ryde. “However, we are working on what is effectively now our Plan-C.”

For some students, Wednesday’s protest was more than a chance to speak out against a decision they disagree with. One student says she is the first one in her family to graduate.

“I’m not doing this for me,” explained McKenzie Bray. “I’m doing it for my family and those who are not going to able to have that moment. We are the voice for them.”

The Mayor of Aiken proclaimed May 6th as Pacer Day. Seniors say they are thankful for the gesture, but the goal is to have their names called out by the university’s chancellor.