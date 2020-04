AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The University of South Carolina Aiken family is mourning the death of one of its own.

Chancellor Sandra Jordan announced nursing student Joshua Bush passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, LaKita, their family, to our faculty and staff in the School of Nursing and all of our nursing students who knew him well, and our entire Pacer community,” she said in a social media post.