USC Aiken ranks No.2 in the southern region

AIKEN, S.C. – One of the top public colleges lies here in our community at USC Aiken. The university tells us their strength comes from the classroom.

“Our name is not Harvard or Princeton or Yale, so USC Aiken I think we get a second look by parents and students because they notice the rankings,” says Sandra Jordan, Chancellor of USC Aiken.

USC Aiken ranks second out of more than 500 public colleges in the south according to the US News and World Report. Previously, they’ve been ranked No.1 14 times.

The chancellor of USC Aiken Sandra Jordan tells us having a 14:1 student to faculty ration plays a huge role in their academic performance.

“I think that’s a strength of our institution. We know that the more satisfied students are with the faculty interactions, the more likely they are to persist, and be successful,” says Sandra Jordan.

This is the 22nd time USC Aiken has been among the top three schools in the regional college-south category sitting between No. 1 USC Upstate and No. 2 Elizabeth City State University.

Nearly 4,000 students are enrolled and students say they use the intimate classroom advantage to their advantage.

“It allows me to voice my opinion and know that it’s being heard. And two for the professor to know my face whenever I come to them to ask for them, I’m not just a number,” says Q’Ladrin Quoters, the Student Body President of USC Aiken.

The university is also being recognized as the Most Innovative Schools, Best Colleges for Veterans, Undergraduate Business Programs, Best Value Schools, and Ethnic Diversity.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that we are diverse student body and we continue to work on our faculty and staff to make sure that that reflects our study body as a highly diverse institution,” says Sandra.

University leaders believe the priority is the student, so they ensure a variety of campus resources are easily accessible.

“We have free tutoring in the library, professors are open to meet with you at any time you need to,” says Q’Ladrin.

USC Aiken is also celebrating its 58th Birthday today. University leaders say each year they’re looking to continue to become more innovative to prepare their students for today’s world.