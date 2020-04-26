USC Aiken pedestrian bridge closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Both sides of the USC Aiken Pedestrian Bridge will be closed Saturday, April 25 – Tuesday, April 28, for maintenance on underground gas lines.

It crosses Robert M. Bell Parkway.

Officials say during this time, no one will be allowed on the bridge.

To cross Robert M. Bell Parkway, safely, you’re asked to cross from one side of the campus to the other via vehicle.

For the safety and security of the community, pedestrians are encouraged not to cross Robert M. Bell Parkway on foot.