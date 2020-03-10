Clemson leads, USC Aiken 10th after day one of Palmetto Intercollegiate

AIKEN, S.C. – The No. 4 University of South Carolina Aiken golf team stands in 10th place after the first day of competition at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate.

Head coach Michael Carlisle’s team shot 302 over the first 18 holes before firing a 290 for the second round. The squad is tied for 10th after shooting 32-over par, 592.

Dan Sheehan and Nicholas Poole lead the way for USC Aiken. The two are tied for 26th. Sheehan opened the tournament with a six-over par, 76, before shooting even-par, 70.

Poole registered a five-over par, 75, over the first 18 holes of play. He fired a one-over par, 71, for round two.

Leonardo Bono is tied for 37th after shooting eight-over par, 148.

Clemson leads the field after shooting 17-under par. Virginia trails the Tigers by two strokes. Furman is third after shooting four-over par.

The Pacers return to action tomorrow for the final 18 holes of competition. It’s a shotgun start beginning at 9 a.m. Live stats will be available at PacerSports.com.

Full Results Here