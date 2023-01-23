AIKEN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. (WJBF)- Organizations in Aiken gathered at USC Aiken’s Convocation Center to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his life. Bria Smith has that story.

“In 1948 Dr. King graduated from Morehouse College with a B.A. in sociology.”

It’s an annual tradition for the city of Aiken to come together to celebrate his life.

“Wow, what an impact he did for us, just to know that we have a better chance now to do things that we couldn’t have done in the past and just to know that he’s making a– he said ‘make a dream come true,’ that’s what’s happening now,” Javacia Stukes said.

Aiken City Council members, and people from USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College attended the event.

Other special guests from around the CSRA shared the stage and filled the room.

“It’s important for us to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who served tirelessly for our freedom, for equal rights. And so, it’s our duty and our responsibility to come together every year and to celebrate his legacy and to continue to keep that dream alive and fight for our freedoms,” chairperson for Dr. MLK community event Stephanie Franklin said.

Students from Aiken County schools had the chance to enter their art work showcasing Dr. King.

“One of the ways that we try to provoke that conversation is through our essay and our poster contest and that gives the students an opportunity to do a little research,” Stephanie Franklin said.

Tabernacle Baptist Church Choir presented songs that highlighted African-American culture.

“Yes we can do better, yes but we came a long way– like she talked about today. There’s times– we don’t have to have that segregation no more, because we can go in places you think you cannot be. Today you can do that,” Stukes said.

Event organizers were just thankful to the community for their support in making the Dr. King celebration a success.

“And our effort to bring an event to this community that will be inspiring and that will call us to serve,” Franklin said.