AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two local educational institutions are coming together to enhance the region’s workforce in high-demand career fields.

The University of South Carolina Aiken and Aiken Technical College leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding that promotes and facilitates the transfer of academic credit from Aiken Tech to USC Aiken for students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in STEM and other in-demand areas.

According to administrative officials, Aiken Tech students will have the opportunity to earn their associate’s degree at Aiken Tech, and then receive accelerated admission to transfer those credits into six available USC Aiken programs to earn their bachelor’s degree.

Officials state the bachelor’s degree programs include biology, chemistry, applied computer science (cybersecurity concentration), environmental earth systems, exercise, and sports science (allied health concentration), and psychology, which officials say are areas important to South Carolina’s current and future workforce needs.

According to officials, the partnership between USC Aiken and Aiken Tech has been in effect since the start of the Fall 2023 semester and will be jointly reviewed annually by leaders at both institutions, and for students who are interested in one of the pathways, they will be co-advised by staff at Aiken Tech and USC Aiken to ensure a seamless transition and provide students with a more concise roadmap of courses required for transfer.