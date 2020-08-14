US Senator Kelly Loeffler and First Lady Marty Kemp visit Georgia Cyber Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Senator Kelly Loeffler and First Lady Marty Kemp spent time in the Garden City to tour Georgia’s Cyber Center. They talked about how Georgia is investing in cybersecurity and the growth it brings to the area.

“Augusta is an important region for the state,” said Senator Loeffler. “We saw that with the presentation by Dr. Lyon. Augusta University Medical College was able to serve so many hospitals and rural hospitals across the state and serve as a point of coordination.”

Senator Loeffler and First Lady Kemp also discussed Augusta University’s efforts to tame the coronavirus in Georgia. Specifically, AU’s telehealth program and the money the state and the federal government have given to improve the facility’s virtual care efforts.

“The ability to use ultrasound to diagnose COVID can use telehealth to support more patients across the state, particularly in rural areas,” explained Senator Loeffler. “I’ve personally been working on it with the veteran’s affairs committee. It important, and we should be proud that Augusta University is leading the way nationally in telehealth.”

.@GAFirstLady & I are Augusta bound today, folks!



Excited to visit the @GACyberCenter at @AUG_University to see firsthand the innovative ways the center is investing in cybersecurity & telehealth, & to hear how its efforts are boosting the Augusta community, economy & workforce. pic.twitter.com/3I9k4LayGY — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) August 13, 2020

While the senator focused on the COVID fight, first lady kemp discussed how the GBI could improve its fight against sex trafficking.

“We have more kids at home and be on the computer more due to the pandemic,” said Kemp. “It’s all about education, and we have to talk about it. We have to make sure people know the signs to look for. We have a training module on the governor’s website, and I encourage everyone to look at it. Because once you have that information and what you know what you’re looking for, you can not do anything about it.”