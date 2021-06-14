US Army celebrates 246th birthday

Fort Gordon, GA (WJBF)- Fort Gordon celebrated the 246th birthday of the US Army with a fun run and cake cutting ceremony.

The United States Army has been around since 1775. It began as the Continental Army in response to the need for an organized Army to fight the British in the American Revolution.

The run started at 6:30 am and was open to active duty military, Department of the Army civilians, beneficiaries, and retirees.

Fort Gordon Commanding General, Major General Neil S. Hersey along with Command Sergeant Major Delia Quintero and the youngest enlisted and youngest officer on post performed a cake cutting ceremony at the end of the run.

Dr. Tom Clark with the Alliance for Fort Gordon says the event is always a lot of fun.

“And you’ll see service members from all four branches on Fort Gordon running, singing cadence, and just having a good time. So, the older you get, maybe the funner it isn’t, but having the young folks there that are motivated and singing, it really is a sight to see.”

Clark said it means a lot to soldiers to be able to celebrate the legacy of the Army.

“A lot of folks don’t realize that that’s way back to, you know, the American Civil War, the Spanish War, WWI, WWII, the Korean War. I myself deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom and spent 32 years wearing the uniform of the United States Army. And that’s a long, long time of folks defending freedom and the American way of life.”

Command Sergeant Major Jack Nichols said celebrating the army’s birthday is an exciting time of the year for the newest soldiers.

“So, it’s a great opportunity for them to see the team. They’ve got a lot of team mates out here, several of the leaders of the organization from Fort Gordon are out here this morning. So it’s a pretty fun event. You know we get some cake here at the end, so it’s an outstanding event for those soldiers just coming into the Army to see how we celebrate the Army’s birthday,” Nichols explained.

“Getting to run and do activities with our newest soldiers who are going through their training, and just getting the energy from that, on this important day for the Army. 246 years. One year older than the country we defend,” said Major General Neil Hersey, Fort Gordon’s Commanding General.

Today, the Army is made up of more than 700,000 soldiers, all of who volunteered to protect and serve their country.