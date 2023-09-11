JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A major highway is currently blocked after an accident.

According to the Jefferson County Fire Department, US 540, also known as Fenns Bridge Road, near its intersection with US 296 just South of Stapleton, is currently blocked as emergency crews are clearing a landing zone for an emergency transport helicopter.

An 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle were involved in the crash, according to the Jefferson County Fire Department.

Authorities say that one victim that was involved in the crash is being airlifted to an Augusta-area hospital.

Authorities are advising drivers that they should avoid US 540 South of Stapleton due to the presence of emergency response vehicles in the area.