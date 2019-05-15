Upcoming musical workshop in McCormick

If you would like to learn more about singing or liturgical dance, then you need to be in attendance during the Annual Springfield Missionary Baptist Singing Convention’s Annual Musical and Liturgical Dance Workshop. This event will take place at the McCormick County School Complex on Saturday, June 1 beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.

There will be a great line-up of instructors to ensure for a productive learning experience. Areas of participation include: Hymn Raising – how to sing long, short and metered music taught by George Hatcher of Augusta, Ga.; Gospel and Contemporary Music for youth being taught by Joseph Wilson, Band Director; Praise and Worship music for adults to be taught by Tanisha Brisco of Martinez, Ga.; Gospel and Contemporary music for adults by Minister Al Bell of McCormick; Liturgical (Praise) Dance for youth to be taught by Shay Dansby of McCormick; Beginner Shape Note Music will be taught by Ervin Talbert of Edgefield and Claude Cartledge of Plum Branch and Intermediate Shape Note Music for persons with some knowledge of shape notes will be taught by Johnny Tolbert of Plum Branch and Robert Nelson of Greenwood.

Bag lunches will be available for $5 for adults and youth are free.

All participants will be exhibiting their new learned talents on Sunday, June 2 at the Cedar Spring Baptist Church at 3 p.m.

The workshop is free and open to everyone with a desire to learn.

For additional information, please contact Verda Musier at 864-443-5454 or Pat Johnson at 864-443-2612.

