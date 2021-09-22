Unmarked sheriff’s office car stolen from gas station on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for one of their unmarked vehicles, stolen from a local gas station.

The car, a black 2014 Chevy Impala, bearing Georgia tag PKP 1520, was taken Wednesday morning from a gas station on Deans Bridge Road at Meadowbrook Drive.

The vehicle has no Sheriff’s Office markings, but has blue lights and other emergency equipment.

No weapons were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Investigators say the suspects were seen exiting a dark in color Lexus ES 350 with SC tag UPA 715. Both vehicles fled the scene, traveling north on Deans Bridge Road.

Suspects are considered armed & dangerous.

They may be linked to other vehicle thefts in the area.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080