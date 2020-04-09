University Systems of Georgia announce no increase in tuition for 2020-2021 academic year

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The University Systems of Georgia Board of Regents will meet Tuesday April 14, 2020 where they will be asked to approve no increase in tuition for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

If this is approved, students will pay the same tuition rates at all 26 USG institutions for the 2020-2021 academic year as they do now.

USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley released the following statement,

“One of the University System of Georgia’s top priorities is affordability, and that has never been more important than now for our students and their families. We are all trying to navigate an extraordinary time. It is more critical than ever for our institutions to provide a quality education while maintaining the affordability and accessibility that helps more Georgians attain a college degree and find success in the workforce.”

