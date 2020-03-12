University System of Georgia cancels classes including Augusta University through March 29th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Late this afternoon the University System of Georgia advised presidents that it was suspending classes from March 16th until March 29th, due to the coronavirus.

This will allow them time to prepare their online learning and assess the coronavirus situation.

Students are being told to leave campus by the end of the day tomorrow and stay away until march 29th.

Classes are set to resume march 30th. This does include Augusta university.

