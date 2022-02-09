University Hospital sign removed as hospital becomes Piedmont Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new look for a familiar building downtown. The large “University Hospital” sign has been removed from the front of the building to make way for the hospital’s new name.

The hospital is expected to become Piedmont Augusta. University Hospital in McDuffie County will become Piedmont McDuffie.

James Davis, University Health Care System President and CEO, said, “The University Hospital name has served the community well for most of our 204 years of service. I know that many are aware that it has been removed from the main hospital building in preparation for our transition to Piedmont Healthcare. You will continue to see signs and other landmarks change over the coming months, but patients will continue to see the same physicians and receive the same services and high-quality care they have grown to trust. We look forward to our official announcement March 1 and to a new era of serving our community, still as the leading health system in the region.”