University Hospital joining Piedmont Healthcare system, $1 billion investment to come

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A big change for University Hospital. A short time ago, the hospital CEO announced University is joining the Piedmont Health Care System.

Piedmont and University have signed a non-binding letter-of-intent, initiating a due-diligence period between the two.

The decision impacts thousands of employees and patients in the Garden City.

The move is predicted to be finalized by late 2021 or early 2022.

The move makes Augusta’s not for profit hospital a part of the largest healthcare system in the state.

Sources tell WJBF NewsChannel 6, Piedmont Healthcare will invest $1B dollars into the hospital over he next 10 years, the move would include improvements to the building itself as well as patient care.

“We are excited about the potential of partnering with University Health Care System to serve the patients of the greater Augusta region,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “We have a great deal of respect for the work they’re doing and the caliber of the administrative and clinical team. We share a common culture that includes a focus on quality and safety, fiscal responsibility and service to our collective communities. These are hallmarks of a good partnership, so I’m pleased that we’re able to explore further collaboration.”

“We are thrilled about this strategic move to advance healthcare in our community,” said Hugh Hamilton, Chairman of University’s Board of Directors and the Richmond County Hospital Authority. “We know the future will demand more of us, and our partnership with Piedmont will enable us to transform healthcare for the Augusta region – ensuring University Health Care System can continue to provide exceptional care and fulfill our mission of improving the health of those we serve for future generations.”

Key details of the LOI include commitments to:

Establish University as the Piedmont Healthcare Augusta “Hub” for clinical services.

Leverage the expertise of Piedmont Healthcare to enhance high-quality care as well as improve operational expertise.

Invest more than $1 billion over 10 years to enhance and expand University facilities, information technology, clinical infrastructure and operational capabilities to better serve the diverse healthcare needs of the region.

Keep local representation on the Board of Directors in place to ensure the community’s voice is heard as part of decision-making regarding the Augusta Clinical Hub.

Maintain current staff.

Maintain current medical staff membership and privileges. Piedmont will also leverage its resources to recruit additional highly qualified providers to Augusta.

Invest at least $2 million annually to support community benefit programs and other initiatives to address health disparities and inequities.

Ensure that all fundraising dollars and endowments of the University Health Care Foundation remain local.

Piedmont Hospital was founded in 1905 and like University, are a private not-for-profit system with over 23,000 employees caring for 2.7 million patients which makes up about 70% of Georgia’s population.

Piedmont Healthcare currently operates hospitals in Athens, Columbus, Atlanta and areas surrounding the Atlanta area.

University Healthcare System is the city’s largest healthcare provider, and also serves as the area’s indigent care hospital. Taking care of those who are not financially able to as part of the Georgia Indigent Care Trust Fund.

No word on if a name change for the hospital is planned.

More information on how this will impact employees of University Hospital as well as it’s patients will be released as the deal moves forward.

This is a developing story…