University Health Care System’s Summerville Emergency Dept. to transition to Urgent Care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -University Health Care System’s Summerville Emergency Department will transition services to an urgent care facility.

They are making this switch after seeing a low percentage of patients who came for treatment actually being admitted to the hospital.

Of all the patients they’ve seen only 4-6% of people that come to University Hospital’s Summerville emergency department are actually admitted to the hospital, so they saw it would best fit the area.

Depending on where you live, the closest Urgent or prompt care from this area is off Washington Road or North Augusta. So, opening up a facility in this part of town will really help this community.

All of the Emergency operations in this facility will be moved to University Hospitals main ER location on St. Sebastian off Walton Way.

What’s coming to this facility is Occupational Medicine. Right now it’s located off Peach Orchard Road, but it will be here in 2021.

Some staffing changes will also happen.

Executive Vice President at University Hospital, Reyne Gallup, says, “we are moving it so it’s going to be day shift and it will be different staffing, so people are being talked to one-on-one over the past 24 hours and we’ll continue that work so that our employees will still work with us, either in the emergency department on the main campus or through the urgent care clinic.”

Patients don’t have to worry.

“We’ll continue to do that work in the urgent care facility. If a patient arrives there that needs a higher level of care, we will go through the process to either move them to the main campus emergency department for evaluation in additional testing or a directive put to a hospital admission bed,” says Gallup.

The Urgent care will operate from 8:00 AM-7:00 PM on weekdays and 9:00 AM-3:00 PM on weekends. The switch will happen by December of this year.