University Health Care System to have reservation only vaccination clinics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – University Health Care System will have reservation only, first-dose vaccination clinics in April.

People 18 and older can register to receive the Moderna vaccine at the following clinics:

April 7: University Hospital Cafeteria Dining Room

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

April 20: Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

People 16 years an older can register to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinics listed below. If the person receiving the vaccine is under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present to give consent.

April 13: First Baptist Church, Augusta

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

April 29: Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

The reservation limit for all clinics is two people. Only Georgia residents can register.

You are not able to register if you have had a fever in the past 24 hours, you or anyone you live with has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, you have ben treated with antibody therapy for COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or if you have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days.

You can only make one appointment in your name. If you are registering for two, both names should be listed in the reservation.

These are NOT drive through vaccination clinics. You must have transportation to and from the clinics. Please wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times at the vaccination site.

Please do not call University Hospital or either church as they will be unable to register you over the phone.