United Way of the CSRA and the Community Foundation, have partnered to create a COVID-19 emergency response fund

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Nonprofit organizations could be overwhelmed with demands due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, help is on the way with a check worth $245,000 to be given to five local organizations to assist in everyday resources like food, housing support, and financial stability.

“These are all organizations that are leaning heavily in their missions,” said President & CEO United Way of the CSRA. “Brittany Burnett. “Some of them said we are not sure how we are going to fund this yet, but this is our mission, and this is the work we will do.”

United Way and The Community Foundation anticipate our region will continue to experience economic burdens in our area. This donation is the first of many grants that will focus on the immediate basic needs of financially vulnerable individuals and families.

“Even with The Salvation Army, they had to change part of the model of how they operate The Center of Hope,” said Burnett. “It’s an overnight shelter, and now it’s a 24-hour shelter. That’s very different work for them.”

The Golden Harvest Food Bank is one of the five organizations selected. They will receive $50,000 to provide meals for families. The executive director says that check couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We feed about 400,000 families a year, and that number is going to increase with this pandemic,” explained Amy Breitmann. “Even when the shelter in place is discontinued, the economic impact of this illness is unprecedented. We don’t know what the needs are going to be as far as unemployment and people who are newly needing food in our communities.”

Before the pandemic started, 51% of people in the river region were already living in poverty or considered “working poor.” The head of United Way says she expects more people to be relying on help for everyday needs if the pandemic lasts much longer.

“With many of them out of work, it becomes a larger issue,” said Burnett. “We know to keep our community safe and strong, we all have to come together to lift them. As well as lifting a whole new population of folks that never had a need before.”

Nonprofits in the community can submit applications through the United Way and The Community Foundation website.

The organizations announced $245,000 in initial grants will be directed to the

following organizations to assist their efforts: