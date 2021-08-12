United Way of Aiken County holds annual school supply drive

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Aiken County students start school Monday morning and many students won’t have the supplies they need for a successful year.

The United Way of Aiken County is combating that problem with its annual Stuff the Bus supply drive. Sharon Rodgers, president of the organization, said the students of Aiken county need the supplies.

“But there’s almost 25 thousand students in Aiken County high schools. And more than half, usually more than 60% of those students get free and reduced lunches,” she explained. “Which means to us that parents are struggling, which means they probably can’t afford their school supplies. And we don’t want any child to show up on that day and not have their school supplies.”

Rodgers said the pandemic has made collecting donations a challenge.

“But to have almost 50 thousand supplies last year in the middle of a pandemic, I mean I think that’s pretty miraculous. And it just shows how important this is to the Aiken County community to just support our schools and our children, and to just make sure they’re all set up for success.”

There are four drop off locations open from 9 a.m to noon Friday-Midland Valley, North Augusta, Aiken and South Aiken high schools.

You can also donate supplies or funds online by clicking HERE.