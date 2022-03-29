AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For the first time in two years, the United Way of the CSRA celebrates its campaign celebration in front of a live audience, not a virtual one!

This was the 85th Campaign Celebration….that’s more than eight decades of meeting needs and providing services to people in the Greater Augusta area.

In the past year, the United Way made an impact on 124,000 people living in a 12-county region.

Congratulations to Pearline Harris, winner of the Alvin W, Vogtle Volunteer of the Year award!