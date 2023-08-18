AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A packed house Friday morning at the United Way of the CSRA‘s combination Project Serve and Campaign Kick-Off breakfast at First Baptist Church of Augusta.

Hundreds of supporters were on hand to celebrate a new season of neighbors-helping-neighbors in our community. This year’s theme is Together We Can!

The goal is to raise $2.5-million to provide support to 31 different programs, at 19 partner agencies throughout the CSRA.

Brittany Burnett is President & CEO of United Way of the CSRA.

“So, knowing there’s a lot of need in our community, but when we come together- when I give $5/paycheck, combined with your $5/paycheck, combined with someone’s $25 gift, when we all come together we CAN meet all those needs and fill those gaps.”

A big shout out to the 350 volunteers who left that breakfast and helped out today at the Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts, the Master’s Table, and the Salvation Army as part of Project Serve.