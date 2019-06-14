United States Army turns 244-years-old

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF)- June 14, 2019 is the U.S. Army’s 244th birthday.

All over the world people are celebrating. At Ft. Gordon, they started early June 14 with an annual run around the installation.

“Today is a great day. The Army is 244 years old which is actually a year older than the nation that it defends. It’s also exceptionally important this year because its the 75th anniversary of D-Day,” said Major General Neil Hersey, Commanding General, U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon.

Not only did the Army run on the Friday morning, so did Marines, airmen, and sailors. All military branches were represented.

Command Sergeant Major Carlos Simmons explained, “It’s about the comradery. The fellowship. The brotherhood. It’s about honorable service so there is no greater honor than living in the service to your country, your family, your god and so it’s been a truly enjoyable experience for the last 31 years.”

It’s not a birthday without some cake. There was also a cake cutting ceremony.

The Army first formed as the Continental Army by the Second Continental Congress after the outbreak of the Revolutionary War in 1775. Its main purpose was to coordinate military efforts with the 13 colonies against Britain. For more than 200 years, the Army has always been there to protect freedom and American liberties.

The next big event at Fort Gordon is their 4th of July celebration.