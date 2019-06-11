United Methodists Arrive in Athens for Annual Meeting

More than 2,000 United Methodists have arrived in Athens for the 2019 North Georgia Annual Conference. Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson will preside over the four-day event June 11-14. The focus will be on the theme, “One With Each Other.”

The members of the Annual Conference represent more than 800 United Methodist Churches in the region. In addition to business sessions, the members will take time for a service project, assembling kits for ministries including those with Augusta-area ties: Action Ministries and the United Methodist Children’s Home (now Wellroot).

They’ll hit the streets for an annual 5k run, hear preaching from some of the beloved North Georgia clergy, and learn from a renowned expert on peacebuilding and reconciliation Rev. Dr. Gary Mason of Belfast, Ireland.

Election of delegates to the United Methodist Church’s General Conference is a priority of this week’s agenda. Twenty-two delegates elected by members of this Annual Conference will represent North Georgia at the global gathering of The United Methodist Church in May of 2020.