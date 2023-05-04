RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office are on the scene of a structure fire.

According to Augusta Fire Department, the fire happened at a resident along the 2100 block of Cadden Road, which is off of Peach Orchard Road.

According to Chief Antonio Burden with the Augusta Fire Department, the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene; however, according to the spokesperson for the department, the fire has been extinguished.

The Coroner’s Office did confirm with WJBF News Channel 6 that the body of an unidentified male was found.

Count on WJBF News Channel 6 for more information as it becomes available.